County Update June 2015

New visitor center coming to village

The Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is the newest location for an Arizona Office of Tourism visitor center.

A spokesman said this is the culmination of a joint effort by the Tubac Chamber of Commerce and the Presidio to have an official visitor center for the Village. The Presidio is suited to fill this role as its Visitor Center and restrooms meet ADA requirements and it is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new Visitor Center not only keeps rack cards for local businesses and rack cards from each of Arizona’s five tourism regions, the state Visitor’s Guide and Arizona state map.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting is Thursday, July 9, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The event is free and refreshments will be served.

Hearings on fire budget

A new Tubac Fire District budget is scheduled to be adopted Wednesday, July 8. The proposed amount for 2015-16 is $3.8 million, down about 9 percent from the 2014-15 total of $4.2 million.

The primary property tax rate isn’t expected to increase from the current figure of $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation. The secondary tax rate which is used to pay off the bond to construct two new fire stations will rise from 65 cents to 68 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, Chief Kevin Keeley said.

In the current fiscal year which ends June 30, the district will have transferred about $470,000 from its savings account to cover budgeted expenses, Keeley said.

Keeley said that to help balance the budget, he plans to reduce total employees by five in the next 18 months to two years, as individuals retire or resign to work elsewhere.

Members of the public can attend two upcoming meetings and ask questions about the budget. They will be held Wednesday, June 24, and Wednesday, July 8, at 9 a.m. at Tubac Fire Station No. 1. The proposed budget can be viewed in advance on the fire district’s web site, www.tubacfire.org.

Free loan of walkers, wheelchairs

For at least 15 years, people in Tubac and neighboring communities have been able to borrow at no charge items such as walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, canes and elevated toilet seats. Now the inventory includes even more.

The equipment is stored in a room at the Tubac Community Center. A large number of additional items were donated in late May and early June, said Willie Armijo of the community center.

The items came from the nonprofit “Friends in Deed” in Green Valley which has a surplus. That group wants to develop an unofficial partnership and assist Tubac area residents, he said.

For information, call the community center at 398-1800.

Impressive high school runners

Carlos Villarreal, who graduated from Rio Rico High School on May 21, had the fastest time by a high school miler in America this year. He ran 4 minutes, 5.25 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic on May 29 in Eugene, Oregon.

Teenager Allie Schadler of Tubac on May 9 won the state 1,600-meter girls’ Division III race with a time of 4:45.15.

A Rio Rico High School sophomore, her championship finish came a day after Villarreal broke the state record in the boys’ 1,600-meter race. Schadler also won a state title May 9 in the girls’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.20.

Historic zone board affirmed

Three vacancies were filled on the six-member Tubac Historic Zone Advisory Board at a May 20 Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Those named to a new two-year term are Karen Taylor Clark, Mindy Maddock and George Thomson. They had all previously served a two-year term. The members who have one more year left on their terms are Marilynn Lowder, Brent Land and Mesia Hachadorian.

The board reviews development and design plans involving the erection or construction of new buildings, structures or signs in the zone. Also the modification, addition, alteration, moving or demolition of existing structures or signs located within the zone.

The historic zone includes all of the retail streets and goes north to Bridge Road on the west side of Burruel Street. The Plaza de Anza Center south of the village is not part of the historic zone.

Meetings of the advisory board are public but meetings have not been held on a specific schedule. For information, call Mary Dahl, the county’s community development director, at (520) 375-7930.

Future of health clinic

The board of directors of the Tubac Health Care Foundation continues to work on finding a way to have the Tubac Health Clinic open again. It was closed in mid-March after Northwest Allied Physicians said they could no longer continue their contract with the Tubac foundation because they couldn’t find a physician to employ in Tubac.

Cassie Pundt, president of the foundation’s board, said in early June that the board continues to be in talks with a regional health provider about re-opening and that she hoped a decision will be announced in the fall. She said she didn’t want to name the provider at this time.

Summer reading for children

A summer reading program for children is offered at the Rio Rico Public Library on Thursdays at 11 a.m. from June 4 to July 9. Special guest presenters are scheduled for each session.

Outstanding readers will receive prizes courtesy of the FANS, Friends of the Library.

For more information or to sign up for the free summer reading program, call Danitza Lopez at (520) 285-5713.

District’s first grades preK-8 school

Peña Blanca Elementary and Calabasas Middle Schools are being transformed into SCVUSD’s first PreKindergarten-8th grade school, named Calabasas School, and scheduled to open for classes on Aug.10.

Located on one campus at the southern end of the school district, Peña Blanca Elementary and Calabasas Middle School opened in 2004 as two schools, one an elementary with pre-kindergarten through fifth grades, and the other a grades 6-8 middle school.

After 11 years of operating as separate facilities, the district decided to consolidate programs under one organizational roof. John Fanning is the principal for both schools and he has two assistant principals.

Additionally, the campus now houses the district’s Welcome Center for student registration.

School budget hearing is June 23

The public can attend a hearing on the budget for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District No. 35. It will be Tuesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. at the district office and a time will be set aside for the public to ask questions or make comments.

The proposed maintenance and operations budget is $17.7 million, up about 2 percent from the 2014-15 budget of $17.4 million. The district expects to have 3,197 students in the school year that begins in August, 40 more than the 2014-15 year, a spokeswoman said.

The district office is located at 570 Camino Lito Galindo in Rio Rico.

Supervisors hold meeting in Tubac

For the first time in recent memory, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a regular meeting in Tubac on Wednesday, June 17, at 9:30 at the Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd.

The public can attend and during the “Call to the Public” portion of the agenda can speak to the board members about concerns.