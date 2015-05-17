Yoga With Kathy Edds

We all have our super heroes. Thanks to Marvel Comics we are a generation that grew up with Superman, Spiderman and the Avengers. Now we enjoy their over-the-top powers at the movies. I am right there, looking forward to catching the next movie, “The Age of Ultron!”

I am equally enamored by the myths of the asanas (poses) gifted to the yoga tradition from ancient India. Many postures are named after deities and sages from Hindu mythology. The stories concern themselves with transformation and consciousness, which conveniently supports yoga’s tradition. The practice continually asks the practitioner to be more aware, let go of old patterns of behavior and allow enlightened insight to infuse our being.

A favorite pose of mine is Bharadvajasana. It is named after Bharadvaja who was a dedicated student of the Vedas (ancient scriptures). Bharadvaja was determined to memorize all of this vast body of knowledge. It took him three lifetimes to commit the texts to memory and when he lay dying for the third time, Shiva (the mythological god of destruction and creation) came to Bharadvaja. Shiva stated that what Bharadvaja had learned was no more than a pile of dirt, which he picked up from outside the window and tossed on the floor. Shiva then became compassionate and explained that what was learned encompassed only that bit of dirt compared to the mountain of information out there and that Bharadvaja had gotten nowhere with all this knowledge. Shiva said Bharadvaja may understand the Vedas but did not know their true meaning, because he had never bothered to share their grace and joy with anyone else. In Bharadvaja’s next lifetime he spent his time not studying but teaching and sharing the wisdom that came from the Vedas. On his deathbed again, Shiva came to say that Bharadvaja had learned his lesson, that the wisdom is not contained within the knowing, but in the living and sharing of the Vedas. Shiva then offered liberation to the venerable teacher. Bharadvaja declined with joyful tears and told Shiva he desired to continue to live a human life and share the wisdom again. He was reborn as one of the greatest sages ever known. The yoga posture named Bharadvajasana is an uplifting but complex seated twist. Many students can do the full pose but many probably think it will take a few lifetimes to achieve.

Hanumanasana is a difficult yet fun yoga pose. The story behind it is even more adventurous. It is named for Hanuman, a deity with books full of stories that define his being. Known for being impish and a trouble causer in his youth, the gods took away his powers. His father, Vayu (god of the wind) caused even more trouble until the rest of the deities agreed to allow Hanuman to retain his powers, but they gave him a short-term memory so that he would never recall his super abilities and so, stay out of trouble. Hanuman grew into a strong warrior and served King Ram. King Ram’s consort, Sita, was so beautiful that she was abducted by the evil Warlord Ravana who took her to his kingdom of Lanka. Hanuman searched endlessly for Sita because he so loved Ram. When he discovered Sita had been taken to Lanka he suddenly remembered his powers and leaped across the ocean to Lanka to help save Sita. The pose is pictured here, simply imagine me with a monkey face and long tail and you will see Hanuman as a humble servant accomplishing an incredible task out of love and devotion.

What I’ve rendered here are very shortened summaries of two stories out of the thousands. The yoga poses are often named for their shape, but many are named for nature: trees, swans, mountains, and the rest cover the sages and deities. They are metaphors and allegories for how to life a good and humble life and the great thing is that they wrap around each asana every time one of the postures is practiced. So we can join the realm of super heroes right here and now.

Kathy Edds, Yoga Instructor (E-RYT 500),

Ayurvedic Lifestyle Coach, www.kathyedds.com

Kathy teaches yoga at The Tubac Healing Arts Center in Tubac. www.tubachealingarts.com