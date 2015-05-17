Successful Picnic Validates Historic Group

Nature gifted the April 12 annual picnic held by the Tubac Historical Society with a day more beautiful than ever, fresh air and not a spec of dust in the air as a result of the overnight rain.

The already dazzling landscape at the Rock Corral Ranch in Tumacácori was enhanced by the bright colors, the contrasts and the clean texture of nature.

The generosity of the ranch owners Bill and Jeanie Neubauer, the rich history of the ranch, and its location made it the perfect venue for this year’s picnic, said John Cloninger, THS board president.

It was a perfect setting, with horses pacing the grounds of their corral, a watchful cow protecting her calf, and a “never-miss” cowboy demonstrating the roping technique over a wooden calf.

Also, at the entrance was a booth displaying the great memorabilia collection with some history of the ranch and the friendly faces of the motivated board welcoming the guests.

The picnic has been a long-time tradition. Its purpose today is, in part, to raise funds for the THS, but most importantly to open up opportunities for collaboration, participation and bonding. It is a way to create awareness of the importance of its existence in the life of residents, business and visitors.

Prior to the event, volunteers sold tickets at the Tubac Post Office experiencing an enthusiastic response from the community. They not only succeeded in selling 160 tickets, but also in attracting new members, said Cloninger.

BK BBQ catered the delicious dinner serving two kinds of BBQ meats, beans, coleslaw, bread rolls and cookies.

Old-time cowboy, artist and musician Bruce André provided the fantastic music. He kept the crowd singing along tunes like the Ring of Fire, La Bamba and many others.

The THS will continue working on programs throughout the year like “Breakfast with History” and a self guided tour of Tubac.

Next year’s annual picnic will be celebrated in March and the location is yet to be determined, said Cloninger.

For more information, call the Tubac Historical Society (520) 398-2020.

Images:

(Top and bottom, right) The Rock Corral Ranch served as a beautiful and meaningful venue for the THS picnic.Guests enjoying the wonderful music of Bruce André. Photos by Paula Beemer

John Cloninger, president of the board,Jan Fancher, board member and Diane Brooks,board member “roping in” attendees to the THS picnic. Photo courtesy of Karen Wilson.