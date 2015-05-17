A Western Review: BLACKTHORN

Blackthorn is a small treasure of a movie, sadly underseen. It’s a 2011 English-language film from Spanish director Mateo Gil and writer Miguel Barros. It stars the great Sam Shepard as an aging Butch Cassidy.

The film is based on the well-known historical trio of Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, and Etta Place. They travelled, lived, and robbed together for years in the early 20th century American West and, when the pressures from the Pinkerton Detective Agency grew too strong, continued their ventures in South America. Cassidy and Sundance are thought to have died in Bolivia in 1908, but there’s little enough evidence and plenty of speculation to feed stories of their survival.

Blackthorn rests on the premise that it wasn’t their bodies found in 1908. The film opens in 1927 with a grizzled Cassidy, now long known as James Blackthorn, on his modest horse ranch in the Bolivian Andes. He’s writing a letter to Etta’s son, Ryan, on the event of her death (it’s not clear if Ryan is his son or godson). He decides it’s time to return home, sells his horses and sets out, only to run into misfortune and to become entangled with a Spanish mining engineer Eduardo (played by Eduardo Noriega), now a fugitive.

From there, we follow parallel stories. Flashbacks progress through the threesome’s travel from North to South America, their escapes from the Pinkertons, Etta’s departure when pregnant, and how Cassidy came to be alone in Bolivia. In the film’s present, Cassidy and Eduardo follow their own outlaw venture, including an encounter with Mackinley (Stephen Rea), a former Pinkerton from Cassidy’s past.

Blackthorn gets much of its strength from Shepard’s quiet, nuanced performance as the world-weary but principled Cassidy. But its structure is driven as much by the relationships than by any one character. Etta, Sundance, Mackinley, and Eduardo: not all them meet but there’s a complicated calculus of interaction via Cassidy. Eduardo comes to mirror Sundance, if only in Cassidy’s regard. And, happily, the director Mateo doesn’t overplay the important moments. The complications and sacrifices in the film’s final act draw on the tension between the characters’ affections and their principles.

The film’s other strength is its portrayal of the Bolivian Andes and its denizens. It was shot entirely on location in Bolivia, with all of the noted locations above 10,000’ elevation. Mateo peoples it with local, assumedly non-professional, actors, from some of Bolivia’s many indigenous and mestizo populations. Cinematographer Juan Antonio Ruiz Anchía won a well-deserved Goya (Spanish film) award for his work, and some of it is truly stunning, especially a trek across the Uyuni salt flats in the purple gloam. Among Blackthorn’s small charms is its music. Sam Shepard performs four old-timey traditionals on the soundtrack, accompanied by David Gwynn on guitar. This was risky but pays off – they fit perfectly into the mood.

It all comes together for a particularly immersive experience.

Of course, any film about these figures lies in the shadow of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), written by William Goldman and directed by George Roy Hill. I loved that film as a kid and still like it. Goldman’s heroes’ wit and playfulness, as well as the Burt Bacharach soundtrack, keep that film light (arguably overmuch, to its detriment). A bit of that glibness slips into Blackthorn’s early flashbacks, which are the low points of the film. Not only is the tone askew, but they have a perfunctory narrative quality and feel rushed. This is a shame, because the actors playing the young Cassidy (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from Game of Thrones) and Etta (Dominique McElligott from the gritty AMC Western series Hell on Wheels) are quite good when given the chance.

Blackthorn is a small film, with less than a $5 million budget, but Mateo makes good use of his setting and his star, and the screenplay – while not particularly innovative – is solid. Overlook the B-film antics of some of its flashbacks and a few action clichés and you’ll find a thoughtful, occasionally beautiful movie with moments of real poignancy. You might even want to buy the soundtrack.